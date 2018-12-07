‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Fall Hard From Last Week’s Season High & 2017

UPDATED with additional ratings: If last night’s Thursday Night Football blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars by the Tennessee Titans proves anything, it’s that what goes up also goes down.

Fueled by a triumphant and NFL history-making performance by running back Derrick Henry, the Volunteer State team crushed the Jaguars 30-9. With 238 yards overall and four touchdowns on 17 carries, Henry became just the second player to have a 99-yard run, the other being by Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett on Monday Night Football in 1983. Henry also is the second player ever to score a rushing touchdown of more than 90 yards and one of 50 or more yards in the same single game.

Watch some of that magic here:

Magic, however, did not translate into rising ratings for Fox and the NFL Network. In fact, with two less than large market teams on the field, gravity took its toll both week-to-week and year-to-year.

Down 45% from the season high of last week’s Dallas Cowboy win over the New Orleans Saints, last night’s TNF drew an 8.0/14 in metered market results, according to Nielsen.

While no season low, that’s also a stumble of 22% off what the Week 14 TNF of last season pulled in the early metric when the Saints lost to the Atlanta Falcons on December 7, 2017 on NBC and the NFL Network.

That November 29 game of Dallas v. NOLA ended up at the near airless heights of a 6.4/26 rating and 21.3 million viewers – again a season best. The Saints v. Falcons match-up of Week 14 of last year delivered a 4.3/17 rating among adults 18-49 with 14.6 million tuning in.

Right now, in certain to change fast affiliate numbers, last night’s TNF is showing a 2.2/10 demo rating and an audience of 7.8 million.

Honestly, Derrick Henry deserved more.

Having said that, even with the noticeable declines, Fox is the clear demo winner among the Big 4 and the CW overall for Thursday.

CBS’s The Big Bang Theory (2.1, 12.33M), however, was the night’s most watched program and highest rated in the demo and, in total viewers, beat NFL by nearly 6 million viewers.

At 8:30 PM, Young Sheldon (1.6, 10.87M) also beat football, by about 3 million viewers, in its timeslot.

That said, the two CBS comedies’ quasi-crossover episodes did not generate ratings increase; both were off by 2/10th versus most recent originals, to match season demo lows.

ABC’s 8 PM A Charlie Brown Christmas replay (1.2, 5.24M) dropped 25% year-to-year in the demo, posting a new low for the evergreen.

After which, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (0.7, 3.67M) was off 1/10th compared to last year’s premiere.

On NBC, WIll & Grace fall finale (0.7, 2.84M) grew by 1/10th and 2% in total viewers week to week.

On the CW, both Supernatural (0.5, 1.54M) and Legacies (0.4, 1.20M) inched up one-tenth from their episodes a week ago, to tie their respective season highs.

For the night Fox (2.2/7.76M) topped total viewers, but CBS (1.2, 7.97M) beat the NFL host in overall audience.

ABC (0.9, 2.60M), NBC (0.6, 2.60M) and CW (0.4, 1.37M) followed.

