‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Down From 2016 As Cowboys Win In Blowout

With all the political controversy and ratings slips and slides that have characterized the current NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-14 slam down of the Washington Redskins last night may have been the near perfect encapsulation of what is hobbling the league and broadcasters.

For one, in a Cowboys stadium that was full of empty seats clear to TV viewers, the Thursday Night Football battle was often painful to watch even as Dallas grinded their way to a likely playoff berth and Washington’s hopes essentially came to an end. Coming off a three game-losing streak, that was good news for Dallas, who are now 6-6, but no one could say this was elegant football. However, there was a touch of history last night as the Cowboys’ wide receiver Dez Bryant became the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown catches after a 13-yard reception from QB Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter.

With that record in Bryant’s hand and no national anthem protests, the numbers on last night’s TNF are a mixed bag.

Snaring a 10.7/18 result in metered market ratings on NBC and the NFL Network, last night’s game was up and it was down – and the latter was harsh.

Compared to the TNF game of December 1, 2016, last night’s TNF took a dive of 24% in the early ratings. The second best TNF metered market results of last season, that Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings march-up went on to score a 6.8/25 among adults 18-49 and 21.76 million viewers.

Looking at the more immediate past, last night’s TNF was up 10% over the terrible primetime Thanksgiving game between the Redskins and the NY Giants in MM results. Down 10% in the early numbers from Thanksgiving 2016 benign November 23, 2017 20-10 win by the DC team ended up with a 5.1/20 in the key demo and 16.91 million viewers.

Now, there is a bit of a pre-Christmas treat out of last night for NBC and the NFL. With a peak of 11.5/19 in the 9:30 – 10 PM ET slot, last night’s TNF did deliver the best MM result for any Thursday game on any network since the October 5 New England Patriots’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In that holiday spirit, we will be giving you the gift of updates later on TNF plus Gotham, The Big Bang Theory and more of last night’s Big 4 offerings.

