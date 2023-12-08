Thursday Night Football: Patriots hold off Steelers in 21-18 upset

The Steelers looked like a lock for the postseason before last week, with back-to-back games upcoming against two-win teams. The Steelers, though, lost to the Cardinals 24-10 on Sunday and, four days later, fell to the Patriots 21-18.

It has put a dent in their playoff hopes as Pittsburgh fell to 7-6.

The Patriots, who at 2-10 before Thursday, had nothing to play for, outplayed the Steelers in a battle of backup quarterbacks. They outgained Pittsburgh 303 to 264.

Bailey Zappe, making his second consecutive start after replacing Mac Jones, completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He did all of the damage in the first half with 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 68 yards on 22 carries and JuJu Smith-Schuster caught four passes for 90 yards.

The Steelers rallied from down 21-3 late in the second quarter to make it a game, but they will look back on all the missed chances.

After Mykal Walker's interception of Trubisky late in the third quarter, the Steelers faced a fourth-and-two from the New England 8. They bypassed a field goal and Jaylen Warren was stopped short of the line to gain on a pass from Trubisky.

With 5:06 remaining in the game, the Steelers' punt coverage team thought they had gotten Jahlani Tavai to jump offsides on fourth-and-three. (Tavai reacted as if he thought so, too.) But officials penalized long snapper Christian Kuntz for a snap infraction. Pittsburgh was not happy with the officials' call.

The Steelers' last best chance came with 2:01 left. They had a fourth-and-two at their own 49 when Trubisky tried to hit Diontae Johnson deep. It was overthrown.

Trubisky, making his first start since Week 15 of last season, went 22-of-35 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 30 yards on eight carries.

Johnson caught three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The over-under point total was 30 at most sports books, which hit the over before halftime.