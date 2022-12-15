'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon Prime: How to watch, updates and full schedule, including Seahawks vs. 49ers

Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – is streaming Thursday night NFL games through December.

Although fans in local markets will be able to watch over the air on T.V., out of market fans will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month alone and is included in the overall Amazon Prime price of $14.99 per month or $139 for the year) and a streaming device configured to watch on their T.V. Games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.

More than 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier of most Thursday night games in a massive, $13 billion deal that runs through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion a year, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million per game in rights fees.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2, Sept. 15: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 | Box score, stats

Week 3, Sept. 22: Browns 29, Steelers 17 | Box score, stats

Week 4, Sept. 29: Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 | Box score, stats

Week 5, Oct. 6: Colts 12, Broncos 9 | Box score, stats

Week 6, Oct. 13: Commanders 12, Bears 7 | Box score, stats

Week 7, Oct. 20: Cardinals 42, Saints 34 | Box score, stats

Week 8, Oct. 27: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 | Box score, stats

Week 9, Nov. 3: Eagles 29, Texans 17 | Box score, stats

Week 10, Nov. 10: Panthers 25, Falcons 15 | Box score, stats

Week 11, Nov. 17: Titans 27, Packers 17 | Box score, stats

Week 13, Dec. 1: Bills 24, Patriots 10 | Box score, stats

Week 14, Dec. 8: Rams 17, Raiders 16 | Box score, stats

Week 15, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET