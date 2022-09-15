Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime: How to stream Chargers at Chiefs, updates and future game schedule
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next four months.
Although fans in local markets will be able to watch over the air on T.V. – in tonight’s case Los Angeles and Kansas City – out of market fans will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month alone and is included in the overall Amazon Prime price of $14.99 per month or $139 for the year) and a streaming device configured to watch on their T.V. Games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.
More than 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier of most Thursday night games in a massive, $13 billion deal that runs through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion a year, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million per game in rights fees.
If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s 30-day free Prime trials. That will get you through Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to watch that, you’re willing to watch anything.
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule
Week 2, Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Week 4, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Week 6, Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Week 7, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
Week 8, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Week 10, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Week 11, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
Week 13, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Week 14, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Week 15, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 16, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Week 17, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans