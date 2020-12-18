Thursday Night Football: No surprises among Raiders’ inactives

The Raiders will have a new defensive coordinator in Rod Marinelli for Thursday Night Football. They won’t have offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who is out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Rookie receiver Henry Ruggs is on the COVID-19 list and out, and the Raiders already had ruled out four defensive starters.

Safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion) won’t play tonight.

The Raiders had no surprises on their inactive list.

Besides Abram, Ferrell, Arnette and Morrow, the Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Nevin Lawson and offensive tackle Brandon Parker.

The Raiders will ask for more from defensive end Carl Nassib and linebacker Cory Littleton tonight for a depleted defense.

