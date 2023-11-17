Thursday Night Football: Marlon Humphrey is inactive; Kyle Van Noy, Daryl Worley are active

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) will not play tonight.

It isn't a surprise given the Ravens listed him as doubtful after he missed practice all week.

Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby will take up the slack in Humphrey's stead. He also missed the Ravens' Week 2 game in Cincinnati.

Left guard John Simpson (illness/shoulder), outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and safety Darly Worley (hamstring) are active. All four were listed as questionable.

The Ravens' other inactives besides Humphrey are offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), offensive guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, defensive end Broderick Washington and quarterback Josh Johnson. Johnson is the emergency third quarterback.

The Bengals' inactives are receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle), receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee), offensive lineman Trey Hill, offensive lineman Jackson Carman and linebacker Devin Harper.