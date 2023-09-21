'Thursday Night Football' live updates: Giants vs. 49ers predictions, odds, how to watch

The San Francisco 49ers are no strangers to success, but the storied franchise has a chance to get off to a better start than it has in recent years.

With a win Thursday night against the New York Giants, the 49ers will have just their second 3-0 opening in 25 years, with the other such start coming in 2019. Stopping the San Francisco could prove to be a tall task for New York, which will be without Saquon Barkley as the running back recovers from an ankle ailment. The Giants, however, rallied from a 21-point deficit last Sunday to defeat the Arizona Cardinals for their first win of the season.

What time is kickoff for Giants vs. 49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'?

The Giants and 49ers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 21.

How can I watch Giants vs 49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'?

Giants vs. 49ers will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and will be broadcast in local markets only. The game is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Giants, 49ers inactives for Thursday night: Brandon Aiyuk out

The 49ers will be without starting wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk due to a shoulder injury that he suffered Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers also announced that QB Brandon Allen, OL Nick Zakelj, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Jalen Graham, DL Kalia Davis and CB Ambry Thomas are inactive versus New York.

As expected, the Giants will be without starting running back Saquon Barkley because of an ankle injury that he sustained during last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott, S Gervarrius Owens, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OL Ben Bredeson, T Andrew Thomas and DL Jordon Riley are also inactive Thursday night.

Giants vs. 49ers odds

The 49ers enter Thursday as 10.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM.

Giants vs. 49ers predictions

All eight of USA TODAY Sports' NFL experts are rolling with the 49ers, with five of them selecting the game as the lock of the week.

Here's more on what they expect:

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 27, Giants 13

Short week and a West Coast trip, New York’s offensive line is a mess and the Giants will be without Saquon Barkley. The Niners are explosive pretty much everywhere. Nick Bosa is going to have a field day.

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 28, Giants 10

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL after two weeks. Brock Purdy is managing the game and getting the football to San Francisco’s explosive playmakers. The 49ers’ defense is once again stout with linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa leading the way. The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley (ankle), which means it’s going to be a long night for New York.

Victoria Hernandez: 49ers 32, Giants 13

The Giants have good momentum after scoring all 31 points in the second half during their come-from-behind win last week but will struggle again without Saquon Barkley. The 49ers are simply the better team all around.

Jordan Mendoza: 49ers 30, Giants 12

The Giants were able to pull off a miraculous comeback in Week 2, but that was against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. Falling behind the 49ers is not something they’ll be able to overcome – especially without Saquon Barkley – as San Francisco cruises to an easy win.

Betting odds: 49ers among best bets for NFL Week 3

Highlighting Thursday Night Football odds, the San Francisco 49ers are among the best bets for NFL Week 3 in their primetime game against the visiting New York Giants. The undefeated 49ers are favored by 10 points, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

According to the top NFL betting apps, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has some of the best NFL MVP betting odds (+2000) in his second professional season. The 49ers also boast some of the best early Super Bowl betting odds (+600).

The Giants, meanwhile, are not among the most popular NFL future bets after starting 0-2 on the heels of making the playoffs last season. Can Daniel Jones and Co. turn things around in 2023?

Not interested in this game? Our guide to the NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Sunday Night Football odds, Monday Night Football odds and more.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites. — Richard Morin

