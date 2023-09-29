Thursday Night Football: Lions held Packers to 21 yards in first half, lead 27-3 at halftime

Thursday Night Football has reached halftime, and the only questions left are: How many are the Lions going to score and how much are they going to win by?

The Lions dominated the first half, 27-3.

It's the most points the Lions have scored in the first half against the Packers in series history.

Only a Jared Goff interception, which led to a Packers' field goal after not a single yard gained, and a pair of Lions red zone field goals saved it from being far worse. Rudy Ford’s interception of Goff on the third play from scrimmage was the highlight for the Packers, who used it for a 34-yard field goal by Anders Carlson.

The Lions have scored on every possession since.

Riley Patterson kicked field goals of 33 and 37 yards after Detroit drives ended at the Green Bay 14 and the Green Bay 19.

Goff is 12-of-20 for 163 yards, and he threw a 24-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown has three catches for 48 yards; Josh Reynolds has two for 49 yards; and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has four catches for 56 yards.

LaPorta has the most receptions (22) and most receiving yards (242) for a tight end through four games.

David Montgomery has 15 carries for 53 yards.

The Lions have 284 total yards. The Packers have only 21.

Jerry Jacobs has an interception of Jordan Love, who is 6-of-13 for 50 yards, and the Lions have four sacks of Love, who had taken only three sacks in the first three games.

Aaron Jones has two carries for 3 yards, and Christian Watson has two targets and no catches.

Packers tight end Luke Musgrave went into the training room in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion.