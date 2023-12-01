Thursday Night Football: Ken Walker, Dee Eskridge inactive for the Seahawks

The Seahawks had designations for five players for Thursday Night Football. Three of those will not play.

Running back Ken Walker III will miss his second consecutive game with an oblique injury. He was doubtful to play.

Rookie Zach Charbonnet will start for Walker again.

Receivers Dee Eskridge (ribs) and Dareke Young (abdomen) also are out. Young was doubtful, and Eskridge was questionable.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (ankle) and tight end Will Dissly (hip) are active after getting questionable tags.

The team's other inactives are offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal and defensive end Myles Adams.

The Cowboys had no players with an injury designation, so all their inactives are healthy scratches.

Receiver Jalen Brooks, running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive tackle Asim Richards, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott and quarterback Trey Lance are the team's inactives. Lance is the emergency third quarterback.