The Raiders have an injury concern with one of their best offensive players.

Josh Jacobs is questionable to return with a hand injury.

On the Prime Video broadcast, Jacobs was shown on the sideline getting his right pinkie taped. Then Jacobs’ glove was put back on and his ring finger and pinkie were taped together.

Jacobs suffered the injury on a run play, going 15 yards on second-and-20 with 11:36 left in the third quarter. It looked like Jacobs had fumbled, but he was ruled down by contact.

The Raiders’ training staff worked on Jacobs for several minutes on the sideline before Jacobs went into the locker room for further examination.

He then arrived back on the sideline, which is a good sign for his potential availability for Las Vegas’ next possession.

Jacobs has carried the load for Las Vegas’ offense on Thursday. He has 19 carries for 73 yards with a 1-yard touchdown. He’s also caught an 8-yard pass.

Zamir White has been Las Vegas’ only other running back to take a carry on Thursday and he has 9 yards on three attempts.

Thursday Night Football: Josh Jacobs questionable to return with hand injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk