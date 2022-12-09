Much of the intrigue for Thursday’s game is about whether or not Baker Mayfield will play at quarterback For the Rams.

But the Raiders have a chance to move to 6-7 and remain firmly in the hut for an AFC postseason slot. And that mission is off to a good start, with the league’s rushing leader Josh Jacobs taking in a 1-yard touchdown to give Las Vegas an early 7-0 lead.

Las Vegas didn’t face much resistance on the 12-play, 75-yard drive to open the game, going 3-of-3 on third down.

On the first third-and-5, Davante Adams made an outstanding one-handed catch for a 32-yard gain down the right sideline. He being covered by Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who was flagged for pass interference on the play. But Adams’ catch meant Las Vegas didn’t need it.

Quarterback Derek Carr hit Ameer Abdullah for a 13-yard gain on third-and-9. And then Jacobs took a pitch on third-and-5 at the L.A. 13 and put the offense on the 2-yard line. A couple of plays later, Jacobs put the ball in the paint.

During the drive, right guard Alex Bars went down with a knee injury. He’s questionable to return. John Simpson came in to replace him.

On the other side, John Wolford started at quarterback for Los Angeles. He was questionable with a neck injury and did not appear on the field for early pregame warmups. But Wolford was made active and was the first QB on the field — though the Rams went three-and-out.

Thursday Night Football: Josh Jacobs TD gives Raiders early lead; John Wolford starts for Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk