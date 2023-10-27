Thursday Night Football: Josh Allen, Bills lead Baker Mayfield, Bucs 17-10 at halftime

The Bills have 243 yards. They probably should have more points.

They went 1-for-3 in the red zone, ending one drive on downs at the 1-yard line and had a turnover that handed the Buccaneers seven points. But Buffalo still leads the Buccaneers 17-10 at halftime.

Josh Allen is 15-of-19 for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a pick by William Gholston on a tipped pass by Antoine Winfield on a blitz. His touchdown was a 22-yard throw to Dalton Kinkaid, who is the only healthy tight end on the team's roster tonight.

Allen also had a 13-yard touchdown run, his 43rd career rushing touchdown. That ties him with Steve Young for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history behind only Cam Newton.

Allen had his right shoulder treated in the blue medical tent after his touchdown run, but he did not miss a play.

Khalil Shakir has four catches for 69 yards and Gabe Davis five for 50. James Cook has seven rushes for 38 yards.

The Bucs have 163 yards, getting a 57-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin, who also had a 50-yarder blocked by Shaq Lawson, and a 3-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield to Chris Godwin.

Mayfield is 12-of-20 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Rachaad White has seven carries for 34 yards, and Godwin has four catches for 48 yards.