Thursday Night Football: Jets bench Zach Wilson, but Jaguars still win 19-3

The Jaguars are still in control of whether or not they’ll make it to the postseason.

The Jets are reeling and have more uncertainty at quarterback — though Zach Wilson certainly doesn’t look like he’s going to be the answer for the franchise.

Jacksonville defeated New York 19-3 on a rainy Thursday night, controlling the ball and the clock as the Jets’ offense was largely ineffective.

Though defensive lineman Quinnen Williams strip-sacked quarterback Trevor Lawrence to end Jacksonville’s first drive, that was one of the few positive plays for the Jets all night. After New York took a 3-0 lead off that fumble, the Jaguars scored 19 unanswered points through the rest of the game.

Lawrence finished 20-of-31 for 229 yards. He also rushed for 51 yards on seven carries — including a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Evan Engram led the way with the receiving attack, catching seven passes for 113 yards. Travis Etienne had 22 carries for 83 yards plus three catches for 29 yards.

Riley Patterson hit four of his five field goals, missing one from 44 yards out.

But on the other side, Wilson was benched for practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler after the Jets went three-and-out on their first two drives in the second half. New York had just three first downs with Wilson behind center, netting only 66 yards in the first half. After the first two drives of the third quarter, the Jets had just 63 total yards.

Wilson was just 9-of-18 passing for 92 yards with an interception.

So, head coach Robert Saleh elected to put in Streveler with 3:31 left in the third quarter. While the Jets didn’t score with him in at quarterback, Streveler provided an immediate spark. The Jets went 73 yards in 16 plays on his first drive, with Streveler tossing a long pass to C.J. Uzomah and rushing for 37 yards. But on fourth-and-2 in the red zone, Streveler’s pass to receiver Garrett Wilson fell incomplete.

Streveler finished 10-of-15 for 90 yards while rushing nine times for 54 yards.

But aside from Streveler, the Jets rushed for just 12 yards on 11 carries. Overall, the offense had just 10 first downs, 227 yards, and was 2-of-13 on third down.

With the victory, the Jaguars are now 7-8. They have the Texans in Week 17 before taking on the Titans in Week 18 — possibly for the AFC South division title.

Also now at 7-8, the Jets’ postseason chances took a hit with Thursday’s loss. They’ll travel to Seattle in Week 17 before heading to Miami in Week 18.

Thursday Night Football: Jets bench Zach Wilson, but Jaguars still win 19-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk