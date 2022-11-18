The Titans will have defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons for Thursday Night Football. He is active after missing the Week 10 victory over the Broncos with an ankle injury.

The team listed Simmons as questionable after he was a non-participant on Tennessee’s Monday and Wednesday injury reports. He was limited Tuesday.

In eight games this season, Simmons has 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The Titans’ inactives are kicker Randy Bullock (right calf), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), center Ben Jones (concussion), tight end Kevin Rader and defensive lineman Naquan Jones.

Josh Lambo, signed to the practice squad this week, will kick for the Titans tonight.

The Packers will have left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) tonight. Both were questionable.

The team’s inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Thursday Night Football: Jeffery Simmons, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins are active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk