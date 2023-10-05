Thursday Night Football: Jaquan Brisker is active; Chase Claypool officially a healthy scratch again

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker strained his hamstring in practice Wednesday. The team listed him as questionable for Thursday Night Football, but he is active.

The Bears made wide receiver Chase Claypool a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week.

General Manager Ryan Poles addressed Claypool's situation on ESPN 1000 on Thursday night and made it sound as if Claypool soon will depart.

The Bears' other inactives are safety Eddie Jackson (left foot), running back D'Onta Foreman, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), safety Duron Harmon and offensive lineman Aviante Collins.

The Commanders' inactives are tight end Curtis Hodges, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, running back Chris Rodriguez (illness), defensive end K.J. Henry, offensive tackle Trent Scott and offensive guard Chris Paul.