Thursday Night Football: Jalen Mills, Yodny Cajuste inactive for Patriots

The Patriots will not have cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) for Thursday Night Football. He is among the team’s inactives.

He has made 31 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games.

New England is thin at offensive tackle with Yodny Cajuste (calf) joining Isaiah Wynn (foot) on the sideline. Cajuste was projected to start at right tackle in place of Wynn. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness) is dressed as is center David Andrews (thigh).

Running back Damien Harris (thigh), nose tackle Carl Davis, cornerback Shaun Wade and free safety Joshuah Bledsoe are the team’s other inactives.

The Bills made Kaiir Elam a healthy scratch with Tre'Davious White and Xavier Rhodes at cornerback tonight.

The first-round draft pick has played nine games with six starts this season and has 34 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

The Bills already had ruled out left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle). David Quessenberry will replace him tonight.

The Bills’ other inactives are tight end Quintin Morris (illness), safety Dean Marlowe and linebacker Baylon Spector.

