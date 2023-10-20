Thursday Night Football: Jaguars dominate first half, lead 17-6 at halftime

Saints fans are not happy. They booed their team off the field at halftime Thursday night, unhappy with the team's offensive struggles.

Jacksonville leads 17-6 at halftime, having dominated the first half.

The Jaguars had two turnovers — and nearly three — but outgained the Saints 226 to 139.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was questionable with a knee injury, is 15-of-21 for 146 yards. He threw a late interception to Marshon Lattimore, but the play was overturned with replay showing the ball touched the ground as the cornerback was trying to secure it.

Lawrence also has run for 35 yards on two carries.

Running back Travis Etienne has two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 2 and 17 yards, becoming the first player in team history with at least two touchdowns in three consecutive games. He has seven carries for 30 yards and two catches for 22 yards.

Christian Kirk has five receptions for 46 yards but lost a fumble the Saints could do nothing with in going three-and-out. The Jaguars also lost had a muffed punt by Tyson Campbell that the Saints got only a field goal out of after stalling at the Jacksonville 5.

The Saints settled for a second red zone field goal after stalling at the Jacksonville 17. Saints kicker Blake Grupe missed a 51-yard field goal but has makes of 23 and 35 yards.

New Orleans now has five consecutive red zone drives without a touchdown.

Derek Carr is 11-of-21 for 100 yards, and Alvin Kamara has seven catches for 60 yards.