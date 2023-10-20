Thursday Night Football: Christian Kirk's late touchdown pushes Jags over Saints

Christian Kirk scored the touchdown that eventually won the game for Jacksonville. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images)

For a long stretch Thursday, it appeared as though the Jacksonville Jaguars would coast to a win over the New Orleans Saints. But with three minutes left to play, the Jaguars needed some heroics to pull ahead.

Christian Kirk delivered, taking a short pass from Trevor Lawrence 44 yards down the field and into the end zone to give Jacksonville a late 31-24 lead.

Derek Carr and the Saints made a valiant effort to tie things up down the stretch, but a key drop in the end zone by tight end Foster Moreau doomed New Orleans' comeback hopes. The Saints had one more shot to score, but Carr underthrew a fade to Chris Olave that got knocked to the ground by a Jaguars defender.

The win pushes Jacksonville to 5-2, and gives them an edge in the AFC South. New Orleans falls to 3-4 with the loss, though are still in decent shape in a weak NFC South.