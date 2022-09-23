Thursday Night Football: Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb power Browns past Steelers

Jacoby Brissett and the Browns fended off a late comeback to wipe away last week's late loss to the Jets on Thursday night. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It wasn’t great at times, but Jacoby Brissett led the Cleveland Browns past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns, thanks to a clutch long touchdown drive to kick off the fourth quarter and then a defensive touchdown at the last second, held on to beat the Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium to get a win over a divisional rival and hopefully erase last week’s late loss to the New York Jets.

Brissett went 21-of-31 for 220 yards and threw for two touchdowns in the win. Running back Nick Chubb racked up 113 yards on 21 carries, too, and had a touchdown of his own — which marked his second 100-yard game of the season.

With a two-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Brissett led the Browns on an 11-play, 80-yard drive before Chubb finally got past the Steelers and into the end zone. The drive was almost all Chubb’s, too, except for one deep 39-yard toss to Amari Cooper.

The Steelers got one final field goal just inside the two minute warning after a promising drive of their own — their first in quite some time. The Browns then killed almost the entire rest of the clock before pinning Pittsburgh deep on a punt.

The Steelers' final desperation play failed miserably, and Denzel Ward recovered a fumble after several laterals in the end zone for a last second touchdown to give the Browns the 12-point win.

Brissett was dealing in the first half, and found the end zone twice while racking up 134 yards — first to Cooper for an 11-yard score and then again to David Njoku for a seven-yard toss. They would have been tied up at the break except for a missed extra point.

But it was Steelers receiver George Pickens who stole the show in the half and kept Pittsburgh right in it. Pickens brought down what could easily be the catch of the season with his one-handed extended catch in the first quarter, which set up their first touchdown of the night.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky then ran in another to give them the lead at the break.

Story continues

Outside of those scoring drives, though, the Steelers struggled to get much offense going — especially in the second half. They had two straight three-and-outs on both sides of Cleveland’s fourth quarter touchdown before Trubisky finally got them in scoring position once again. They had to settle for a field goal, however, and then missed the onside kick to solidify their loss.

Trubisky finished the night throwing 19-of-31 for 209 yards, and had one rushing touchdown. Najee Harris, who scored the other touchdown for Pittsburgh, had 56 yards on the ground on 15 carries. The Steelers have now lost two straight following last week’s loss to the New England Patriots.

Browns LB Anthony Walker carted off

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker was carted off the field in the third quarter after he took a shot to the face and then had his leg landed on.

Walker was blocked to the ground by Chukwuma Okorafor, who then jumped on top of him to keep him down. As Walker was on the ground, though, Steelers lineman James Daniels was seen stepping on his leg accidentally.

Anthony Walker suffered an injury and got pummeled by a Steeler while on the ground.



Is this dirty? 🤔pic.twitter.com/LNNsEgyiyj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Walker was then put into a cart with an aircast on his leg and taken off the field. He didn’t return. Specifics about his injury are not yet known, and the team ruled him out with a knee injury.

Walker had a team-high six total tackles when he went down. The 27-year-old, who is in his second season with the Browns, had seven total tackles in their first two games of the season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.