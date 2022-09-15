The Chargers called cornerback J.C. Jackson a game-time decision. They made the decision, and he is ready to make his debut with the team.

Jackson is active for Thursday Night Football.

Jackson was questionable for the game as he worked his way back from August ankle surgery that kept him out last week.

The Chargers’ inactives are receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive lineman Christian Covington, defensive back JT Woods, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and quarterback Easton Stick.

The Chiefs’ inactives are kicker Harrison Butker (ankle), running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Josh Kaindoh, defensive tackle Malik Herring and linebacker Jack Cochrane.

Right guard Trey Smith, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is dressed.

Matt Ammendola, signed to the practice squad earlier this week, will kick for the Chiefs.

Thursday Night Football: J.C. Jackson, Trey Smith are active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk