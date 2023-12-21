Thursday Night Football: How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 16 of the NFL season. With just a month left in the regular season, less than two months out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) will host the New Orleans Saints (7-7). The Rams have already secured a Wild Card spot headed into this week's match, meanwhile the Saints are still working to secure their spot — and the NFC South title. The Rams are currently favored to win over the Saints this Thursday. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Rams

Date: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

What channel is the Saints vs. Rams game on?

Tonight's Saints vs. Rams game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Saints vs. Rams game?

(Amazon) Amazon Prime Video Stream Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's Week 16 match-up between the Rams and the Saints. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. $15/month at Amazon

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now you can get $20 off your first month. $55/month for the first month at Fubo

(Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $76/month at Hulu

(NFL) NFL+ Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and prime-time regular and postseason NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial. $6.99/month at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99/month at ESPN

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, Fox, ABC and NBC $30 for your first month at Sling

YouTube TV Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network $72.99/month at YouTube