How will Thursday Night Football flex scheduling impact the Eagles?

The NFL is the most significant business in town, and that could have teams playing two games in four or five days multiple times thanks to a new proposal.

Adam Schefter reports that NFL owners have approved a proposal allowing flex scheduling for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football in a move that will undoubtedly impact the Philadelphia Eagles.

Flexing for Thursday Night Football just passed, 24-8, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

The scheduling can start in weeks 13-17, teams can only be flexed twice on Thursday night, and the NFL has to give the selected teams 28 days’ notice before announcing the move.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was among a group led most notably by New York Giants co-owner John Mara – who didn’t support the proposed scheduling tweak in primetime Thursday games.

The move now provides the NFL’s newest streaming partner with more attractive matchups later in the season.

Eagles could have 1:00 game moved

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If a game scheduled between teams that are towards the bottom of the standings is flexed, a Sunday game between teams considered to be quality opponents could be moved from Sunday to Thursday.

Philadelphia has one late season 1:00 game and Amazon could look to score another prime opportunity to have Jalen Hurts on their screen.

Injury risk

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are one of the NFL’s healthiest teams over the past two years, but that theory and recipe will be put to the test.

Playing on a Thursday night following a Sunday game the previous week, gives players less time for rest and recovery than usual.

Critics believe that the short week increases risk of injury and potentially lowers the quality of competition. Players have also said the same thing.

Eagles are rockstars on the road

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The goal is to increase viewership of TNF and this current version of the Eagles generates some of the best views around.

There won’t be many opportunities, but Amazon could attempt to get Philadelphia back on Thursday night twice after the huge road matchup against Houston in 2022.

Potential flexed games

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL won’t move the Eagles’ Week 13 matchup against the 49ers, the Christmas Day game against the Giants, nor will they move a huge matchup against Dallas. That leaves Week 15 at Seattle or Week 17 against the Cardinals as the only likely Thursday night flex opportunities for Philadelphia.

Final observation

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Miller, NFL VP of Communications, Public Affairs, and Policy, said Friday that Thursday night games are “not a concern from a health and safety perspective.”

That theory will be test on winning teams and franchises that bring unique fandom on the road as such as Philadelphia, Dallas, and San Francisco.

The people most likely to be impacted are the fans, who’ll have less than a month to potentially switch their ticket or travel arragements.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire