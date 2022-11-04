The Eagles did what the Eagles needed to do Thursday night to stay unbeaten. They outscored the Texans 15-3 in the second half, intercepting Davis Mills twice, to get out of Houston with a 29-17 victory.

Philadelphia moved to 8-0 for the first time in team history, while Houston fell to 1-6-1.

The Eagles weren’t overwhelming in gaining 360 yards to the Texans’ 303, but Javon Hargrave sacked Mills three times and James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson each had an interception of Mills. It was Gardner-Johnson’s fifth interception of the season, with all of them coming in the past four games.

Houston reached the Philadelphia 21 with 2:17 remaining and a chance to cut the lead to a one-score game, while still holding all three timeouts. But Mills was picked by Bradberry at the Philadelphia 3.

Jalen Hurts, who grew up in the Houston area, returned home to complete 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 23 yards on nine carries but was sacked four times, including twice by Jerry Hughes, and lost a fumble. It was the Eagles’ first lost fumble of the season.

Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown each caught a touchdown pass, with Goedert catching eight passes for 100 yards and Brown four for 59. Miles Sanders rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Mills went 13-of-22 for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Dameon Pierce ran 27 times for 139 yards. The Texans were playing without No. 1 receiver Brandin Cooks, who was inactive after being upset at not being traded before the deadline.

Thursday Night Football: Eagles stay unbeaten with 29-17 win over Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk