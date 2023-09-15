Thursday Night Football: Eagles rush for 259 yards, run by Vikings 34-28

The Eagles got D'Andre Swift for a fourth-round draft pick in 2025, but they didn't use him in Week 1. Kenneth Gainwell was the man in the opener, playing 41 snaps and getting 18 touches for 74 yards.

Swift saw only 19 snaps and two touches for 3 yards in his Eagles debut.

With Gainwell out with a rib injury, Swift ran wild against the Vikings.

The Eagles rushed for 259 yards, led by Swift's career-best 175, running past the Vikings 34-28.

DeVonta Smith, who caught four passes for 131 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 27-7 lead, recovered the Vikings onside kick with 1:09 remaining to all but ice the game.

The Eagles moved to 2-0, while the Vikings fell to 0-2.

The Vikings won 11 one-score games in 2022, an NFL record. They have lost their first two games of 2023 by one score after opening the season with a 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Vikings lost four fumbles, two of which potentially cost them points and two the Eagles converted into 10 points, and they couldn't stop the Eagles' run game. The Eagles had 48 runs and 23 passes, with Jalen Hurts completing 18 for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Swift had a 2-yard touchdown run, and Hurts had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

The Vikings had only nine rushes for 28 yards, but Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Still, the quarterback lost yet another primetime game.

Justin Jefferson caught 11 passes for 159 yards but lost a fumble out of the end zone for a touchback at the end of the first half. Jordan Addison caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson had seven receptions for 66 yards and two scores.

Danielle Hunter had three sacks of Hurts.