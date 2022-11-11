Thursday Night Football: After Drake London touchdown, Atlanta trails 13-9

Don’t look now, but it’s game on in Charlotte.

The Falcons have scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter on a pass to rookie receiver Drake London. But Younghoe Koo missed the extra point to keep the sore at 13-9.

In the first half, the Panthers took advantage of good field position after a punt to score a touchdown. In the third quarter, the Falcons returned the deed.

Starting with the ball at Carolina’s 42-yard line, it took six plays to get into the end ozone. On second-and-goal from the 7, quarterback Marcus Mariota hit London in the back of the end zone for the score.

London was hit as a defenseless receiver and the officials called the foul. But the Falcons elected to take the penalty on the kickoff and not move the extra point up half the distance to the goal for a two-point try from the 1-yard line. They might’ve regretted that decision, as Koo missed the extra point.

Koo had made 71 extra points in a row before his miss.

London is the only player on the Falcons with multiple receptions on Thursday. He’s caught four passes for 31 yards.

