Thursday Night Football: Despite two Josh Allen interceptions, Bills lead Saints 10-0 at halftime

The Saints are trying pretty much everything they can, but not much is working on this Thanksgiving night against the Bills.

Buffalo leads New Orleans 10-0 at halftime.

After cornerback Bradley Roby intercepted quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Buffalo ostensibly forced a punt from New Orleans after three plays. But punter Blake Gillikin cocked his right arm and fired to receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the left side. But the pass was well out of Humphrey’s reach for a turnover on downs.

It was the second turnover on downs of the game for New Orleans, as the club also failed on a fourth-and-2 play on the Buffalo 41.

Allen threw another interception that kept points off the board with just a few seconds left in the first half. Defensive end Cam Jordan hit Allen’s arm as he was attempting to throw in the red zone and linebacker Kwon Alexander dove to make the catch for a takeaway.

Allen finished the first half 13-of-16 passing for 123 yards with a touchdown and two picks. Matt Breida leads the team with eight carries for 28 yards. Receiver Stefon Diggs has three catches for 30 yards.

The Bills are 5-of-7 on third down and have registered 10 first downs.

New Orleans has failed to get anything going on offense, picking up only 64 total yards and four first downs. The offense is also 0-of-6 on third down.

With running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram out due to injury, Ty Montgomery got the start at the position. But he has just 6 yards on two carries. Tony Jones Jr. has 6 yards on seven carries.

The Bills could have a serious injury concern within their secondary. Cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a knee injury during the second quarter and is doubtful to return. White’s knee appeared to buckle while defending Lil’Jordan Humphrey and he was shown with visible frustration on the sideline.

