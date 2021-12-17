The Chargers will have safety Derwin James (hamstring) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) for Thursday Night Football.

James and Ekeler are active after being listed as questionable to play.

Safety Alohi Gilman (quad) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are among the team’s inactives. They also were questionable for tonight’s game.

The Chargers’ other inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree III and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.

The Chiefs will have cornerback Charvarius Ward, who was added to the injury report Thursday afternoon with an illness. He was not among the team’s inactives, and neither is guard Andrew Wylie, who was questionable with a knee injury.

The team’s inactives are offensive lineman Kyle Long, safety Zayne Anderson, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and quarterback Shane Buechele.

Chris Jones, Willie Gay and Josh Gordon won’t play as they are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Thursday Night Football: Derwin James, Austin Ekeler are active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk