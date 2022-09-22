The Browns entered Thursday with only one player with a designation, having ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney with an ankle injury.

Browns offensive linemen Jack Conklin (knee) and Joel Bitonio (biceps) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday but weren’t given a designation and are active.

Demetric Felton was among the Browns’ inactives, leaving new pickup Chester Rogers to return punts.

The Browns’ other inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Michael Woods II, safety Richard LeCounte III, offensive tackle Joe Haeg and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (illness).

Running back D'Ernest Johnson is dressed for the first time this season.

All of the Steelers’ inactives are healthy scratches, with quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Mark Robinson and linebacker David Anenih not dressed for tonight’s game.

Thursday Night Football: Demetric Felton, Chris Hubbard are inactive for Browns vs. Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk