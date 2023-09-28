Thursday Night Football: David Montgomery, Taylor Decker, Christian Watson, Aaron Jones are active

After conflicting reports about whether Lions running back David Montgomery (thigh) and left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) would play, the official word is out. Both players are active.

Of course, players can dress and not play, but Montgomery and Decker are expected to take the field.

The Lions' inactives are fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), running back Zonovan Knight, defensive lineman Brodric Martin, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) and offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee).

The Packers will have running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring). Both players were questionable.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) will miss his second consecutive game.

The team's other inactives are receiver Malik Heath, safety Anthony Johnson Jr., safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee).