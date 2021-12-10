Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was questionable, but word came earlier in the day he was expected to play with a harness in Thursday Night Football. Cook indeed is active.

He missed last week’s loss to the Lions after injuring a shoulder against the 49ers in Week 12. The Vikings missed their leading rusher.

He has 975 yards from scrimmage, including 773 rushing yards.

The Vikings’ inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Adam Thielen (ankle), cornerback Harrison Hand, linebacker Chazz Surratt, linebacker Blake Lynch (hip), offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

The Steelers already had ruled out cornerback Joe Haden (foot), left guard B.J. Finney (back), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (ankle). Their other inactives are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Thursday Night Football: Dalvin Cook is active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk