Thursday Night Football: D’Onta Foreman touchdown gives Panthers 19-9 lead

Just when you thought the Falcons were making it a game, the Panthers strike right back with an answer.

Running back D'Onta Foreman has put Carolina’s lead back at 10 with his 12-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

The Panthers started the drive at their own 16-yard line after a short kickoff. Carolina’s unnecessary roughness penalty on Drake London‘s touchdown put the kickoff at midfield.

But it didn’t take long for the Panthers to get down the field. On second-and-7, quarterback P.J. Walker hit Terrance Marshall with a short pass over the middle that Marshall powered his way to a 43-yard gain.

The Panthers were able to overcome a holding penalty with Walker’s 17-yard pass to receiver Shi Smith. A few plays later, Foreman took a carry 12 yards in for the score.

But kicker Eddy Pineiro missed his extra point wide right, keeping the score at 19-9. So now both kickers have missed an extra point.

Foreman has gained 83 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown so far on Thursday.

