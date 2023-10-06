Thursday Night Football: D.J. Moore's career night helps Bears end 14-game losing streak

The Bears had a night.

They dominated the Commanders 40-20, ending a 14-game losing streak.

Washington had not won since beating the Patriots 33-14 on Oct. 24, 2022. They had not scored 40 or more points since Dec. 27, 2020, when they scored 41 at Jacksonville.

The Bears now are 1-4, and the Commanders fell to 2-3.

Chicago, which blew a 28-7, second half lead last week against Denver, saw Washington get within 30-20. But Washington kicker Joey Slye missed a 46-yard field goal wide right with 5:11 left to end the comeback attempt.

D.J. Moore starred, getting career highs with 230 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches. He scored touchdowns of 20, 11 and 56, with the last icing the game with 4:09 left.

Moore's previous career high was 157 yards, which he had with the Panthers against Detroit in 2018.

Justin Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Cole Kmet scored the team's other touchdown on a 4-yard pass.

Khalil Herbert ran for 76 yards on 10 carries before injuring his right ankle.

The Bears had 451 yards to 388 for the Commanders. In what was a total team effort, Chicago had five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell completed 37 of 51 passes for 388 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Logan Thomas caught nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.