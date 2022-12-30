Thursday Night Football: Cowboys do enough to beat undermanned Titans 27-13

The Cowboys kept their NFC East hopes alive, at least until Sunday, with a 27-13 victory over the Titans.

The Cowboys improved to 12-4, a game and a half behind Philadelphia. The Eagles play the Saints on Sunday and in need of one win in their final two games to win the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The banged-up and undermanned Titans had nothing to play for Thursday night, needing to beat Jacksonville in Week 18 to win the AFC South. They lost their sixth game in a row to fall to 7-9.

If the Cowboys had any pregame thoughts about pulling some key starters at halftime, that disappeared in three quarters of lackluster play. The Cowboys led only 10-6 at halftime after Dak Prescott turned the ball over three times.

They were up only 17-13 into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys, though, scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, with Dalton Schultz getting his second touchdown of the game and Brett Maher his second field goal, to pull away.

Prescott went 29-of-41 for 282 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a botched snap with center Tyler Biadasz, who departed on a cart in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 100 yards, Schultz seven for 56 and T.Y. Hilton four for 50.

Joshua Dobbs, making his first career start after arriving eight days ago, went 20-of-39 for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He won the job for next week, keeping rookie Malik Willis on the bench, as the Titans try to extend their season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill among others.

Titans defensive back Kevin Byard had both picks of Prescott and six tackles.

