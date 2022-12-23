Zach Wilson is out. Chris Streveler is in.

The Jets have benched Wilson in the third quarter in favor of Streveler, who was elevated for Thursday’s game from the practice squad.

New York had only three first downs with Wilson in, as the quarterback was 9-of-18 for 92 yards with an interception.

Streveler provided an immediate spark, as the Jets netted four first downs on a 16-play drive. But it didn’t actually end in points.

While a third-down pass was dropped by Corey Davis, Streveler hit Garrett Wilson for a 4-yard gain on fourth-and-4 from the Jacksonville 25 to move the chains. But on the next fourth-and-2, Streveler’s pass was incomplete and the Jets didn’t come away with points.

That kept the score at 16-3, Jaguars, with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Streveler was 3-of-5 for 41 yards and rushed six times for 37 yards on the drive.

It’s hard to imagine the Jets will go back to Wilson in this game. And it may be difficult for the club to turn back to him for at least the rest of this season, irrespective of Mike White’s injury status.

Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk