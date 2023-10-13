Thursday Night Football: Chiefs lead Broncos 13-0 at halftime

The Chiefs had 141 yards on their first three drives. They scored three points.

Kansas City finally got into the end zone with 3:06 remaining in the first half on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs lead the Broncos 13-0 at halftime.

It shouldn't be that close.

The Chiefs got into the red zone on their first four possessions. Mahomes threw an interception to Justin Simmons on third-and-eight from the Denver 15, and Broncos defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and company stopped Noah Gray on a fake field goal attempt on fourth-and-two from the Denver 6.

The Chiefs punted on their next-to-last possession of the first half. But Harrison Butker kicked a 60-yard field goal on the final play of the half, ending a 19-yard, 15-second drive after Denver called timeout before punting the ball back to the Chiefs. Butker had a 35-yard field goal on the first drive.

Kansas City has 227 yards.

Mahomes went 15-of-23 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the first half. Travis Kelce, who was questionable to play with a sprained ankle, caught seven passes for 109 yards. Isiah Pacheco had nine rushes for 47 yards and two receptions for 14 yards.

The Broncos took the opening kickoff and went 34 yards to the Kansas City 38 before Justin Reid sacked Russell Wilson on fourth-and-three.

Wilson threw an interception to Nick Bolton on the team's second possession, and the Broncos punted on their final four drives of the half.

Denver has only 94 yards.

Wilson is 7-of-11 for 37 yards with an interception, and he has taken three sacks. Javonte Williams has five carries for 41 yards.