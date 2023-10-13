Thursday Night Football: Chiefs' 19-8 victory is 16th win in a row over Broncos

The Chiefs won't frame Thursday night's game and hang it on the wall, but a win is a win is a win is a win. . . .

Kansas City beat Denver 19-8 for its 16th consecutive game against the Broncos, the third-longest such streak in NFL history. The Chiefs are 5-1, winning their fifth game in a row, while the Broncos fell to 1-5.

The Chiefs were uncharacteristically inefficient, scoring one touchdown on five red zone possessions, converting only four of 12 third downs and getting seven penalties for 84 yards. They had 389 yards but only 19 points.

On a windy night, Harrison Butker made field goals of 35, 60, 25 and 52 yards. His 60-yarder came on the final play of the first half and his 52-yarder iced the game with 1:55 left in the game.

The Broncos, who were characteristically inefficient, briefly made it a game. Courtland Sutton had a highlight-reel catch on an 11-yard pass from Russell Wilson with 6:07 remaining, and Javonte Williams’ run on the two-point conversion pulled the Broncos within 16-8.

But the Chiefs drove 41 yards in nine plays to set up Butker's final field goal.

Patrick Mahomes went 30-of-40 for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Travis Kelce, with Taylor Swift watching from his suite, caught nine passes for 124 yards despite a sprained ankle. Kadarius Toney had the team's only touchdown on a 3-yard catch.

The Broncos had only 197 yards, with Justin Reid and Nick Bolton getting picks for the Chiefs and Willie Gay recovering a Samaje Perine fumble. The Chiefs had four sacks, including one by Reid and one by Chris Jones.

Russell Wilson was 13-of-22 for 95 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had four carries for 31 yards. Sutton had four catches for 46 yards.