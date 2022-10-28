Thursday Night Football: Bucs lead Ravens 10-3 at halftime

The Bucs didn’t score a touchdown last week against the Panthers. They scored one on their first drive on Thursday Night Football.

Tampa Bay leads 10-3 at halftime.

The Bucs went 75 yards in eight plays with Leonard Fournette carrying it five times for 17 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run in a jumbo formation with Josh Wells as the extra blocker. Chris Godwin had the big play in the drive, with a 44-yard reception.

The Bucs drove 50 yards on their second possession but settled for a red zone field goal after reaching the Baltimore 13. Ryan Succop was good from 31 yards.

Tampa Bay couldn’t move the ball on its final three possessions of the half, punting three times. The Bucs have 152 yards, four fewer than the Ravens.

Baltimore’s only points were set up by a muffed punt. The Ravens picked up only one first down on their first possession after taking the opening kickoff, and Jordan Stout punted to the Tampa Bay 11, where Dee Delaney ran into teammate Jaelon Darden as Darden was fielding the punt. The ball bounced off Delaney, and Kevon Seymour recovered for the Ravens at the Tampa Bay 6.

The Bucs stopped the Ravens, who gained only 2 yards on three plays and settled for a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Baltimore now is 14-of-25 in the red zone.

Tucker attempted a 61-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but Patrick O'Connor blocked it.

Tom Brady is 10-of-17 for 142 yards, with Godwin catching three passes for 61 yards and Mike Evans two for 51.

Lamar Jackson has completed 19 of 30 passes for 144 yards as Baltimore ran it only seven times in the first half. Tight end Mark Andrews left with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter and has not returned yet.

