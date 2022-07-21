Thursday Night Football broadcast adds Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib

Amazon Prime Video is filling out its broadcast dance card as it heads toward its first season of NFL “Thursday Night Football” coverage.

On Thursday, fittingly, it was announced Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

Additionally, Kaylee Hartung has been hired as a sideline reporter.

Prime Video’s regular-season debut as the exclusive home of the primetime package comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City plays host to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year is joining the Thursday Night Football crew! 🙌#TNFonPrime | Only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/hlZAxdNLN1 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) July 21, 2022

“I was really excited when I got a chance to kind of get a little bit of a vision of what they want to do — to be a little innovative and change it up and create a new and exciting experience,” said Whitworth, who retired after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season. “It was right there with who I am in creating a culture and an atmosphere and really an experience.”