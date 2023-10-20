Thursday Night Football: Booker T. Washington's struggles continue in lopsided loss vs. Choctaw

A difficult football season at Booker T. Washington continued Thursday night from the opening kickoff to a running-clock finish.

The challenges increased after the Wildcats absorbed a 49-7 loss against Choctaw, but there were some flickers of promise showing at Washington’s Sherman L. Robinson Stadium.

“It’s a learning curve and learning experience for everybody involved,” said Wildcats’ coach Ryan Onkka, after his team's record fell to 1-6 with two games remaining this season. “But through it, the kids have approached it the right way and you find a little bit in each area where you’re getting better.

“Little by little on offense and same on defense. At this point of the year, you are building for the future. And that’s encouraging and it’s kind of a moral, so to speak. You care about this year and care about the seniors and I want to send them off right in the next two weeks.”

The win for Choctaw (6-2) clinched its first district championship since 2014. For perspective, the Indians finished 0-8 in 2020. Under third-year coach Frank Beasley, the Indians have attained a pair of 7-win seasons, including last year’s run to the region championship game.

They know have a chance for their best record in nine years.

“It’s really special for our school and our program,” Beasley said. “I’m excited for our guys and the coaching staff. We have a long ways to go. We have big aspirations and big goals, so we’re just getting started hopefully.”

Choctaw got started Thursday in a big away. The Indians followed last Friday’s emotional win against Escambia High on a short week and produced an explosive first touch.

Senior Jonathan Boyd gathered the opening kickoff at the team's 5-yard line, sped straight through the middle of the field and broke through an untouched opening for a 95-yard touchdown return.

It took just 12 seconds for an instant jolt of emotion. The Indians followed a 28-7 halftime lead with an onside kick, which they recovered and turned into a touchdown.

“I felt like we needed a little momentum, a little juice and try and get the ball back to take control of the game and we did it,” Beasley said.

The Wildcats stayed with Choctaw most of the first half. Following the opening-kickoff score, the hosts got a 50-yard pass completion from quarterback Austin Smith to Daniel Landry. They got a first down at the Choctaw 10 after a pass interference call on third down.

But the drive stalled and a missed field-goal attempt followed.

Washington got its biggest play on a gutsy fourth-and-1 call at midfield when Smith threw a sideline pass to Kendrick Burrell, who broke a tackle then outraced defenders into the end zone, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

It was one of those building moments Washington could take away from the game.

“It was a fourth-down call, big-time moment and big-time play,” Onkka said. “And you try to get the ball to your best players and that’s what we did. We don’t have any hesitation and I’m kind of an aggressive play caller… to my detriment, sometimes, but that’s the way it goes.

“We’re trying to give the ball to our best guy in space. They had Kendrick three-on-one breaks a tackle and the rest was all him, so kudos to Kendrick being a great ballplayer.

“I think we are finding things,” Onkka continued. “The scoreboard is not reflecting it, but we are finding things and are close on so many things, so that’s encouraging. We’re just waiting for the page to flip and when it does, we’ll be really excited and really good.”

The Indians scored their third touchdown of the third quarter with 4:25 remaining and it triggered a running clock the rest of the game.

“We were really coming off a high last week with a big win against Escambia, coming in here Thursday night I was worried about a little letdown,” Beasley said. “We didn’t play very well in the first half, had a lot of penalties, but we really came back in second half and settled in and played the way we needed to play and guys got in and made plays."

Choctaw’s 6-foot-6 senior quarterback Jesse Winslette used his skills to rush for big gains and stayed patient to find big plays in the passing game.

“He’s a three-year starter, just a great player and he’s done great things for our program,” Beasley said. “Super proud of him and his growth over these last four years and look forward to seeing how far he can take us.”

The Wildcats will face Pine Forest next Friday at home, then play the season finale on Nov. 3 in the inaugural First City Bowl at Blue Wahoos Stadium against Tate. Onkka is hoping his team can get a breakthrough win.

“Football comes down to three or four swing plays and that’s the wave of momentum,” Onkka said. ”You are either gliding away or you’re getting crushed by it, and right now we are finding ways to get crushed by it. But we’re still fighting, still hanging in there, it’s frustrating.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Football: Booker T. Washington pummeled by Choctaw, suffers sixth straight loss