Thursday Night Football: Bills-Rams enter halftime tied at 10

Though the Bills had there turnovers in the first half, the Rams took advantage of only one of them late in the second quarter.

That’s a big part of why Los Angeles and Buffalo are tied at 10 at halftime.

After the Rams didn’t score on quarterback Josh Allen’s first interception of the season and a fumble on running back James Cook’s first NFL carry, the Rams finally got on the board after Buffalo took a 10-0 lead midway through the second period.

The Rams kept their drive going with a key fourth-and-2 to receiver Cooper Kupp, who got a little help with a push over the first-down marker by his offensive linemen. An 18-yard carry by running back Darrell Henderson gave Los Angeles first-and-goal at the 7.

A play later, quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Kupp in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Kupp clearly tapped his toes in the back of the end zone for a clean score.

The Bills looked like they were on the way to putting up more points, but Allen threw his second interception of the game — and unlike the first, this one was his fault. On first-and-10 from the Buffalo 38, Allen was looking for receiver Jamison Crowder over the middle when cornerback Troy Hill picked off the pass to give L.A. another extra possession.

While Stafford converted third-and-1 at the Buffalo 31 with his legs, he was sacked for a 9-yard loss on the next play. The Rams settled for a Matt Gay 57-yard field goal at the buzzer to the the score at halftime.

Stafford is 13-of-17 for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kupp leads the Rams with eight receptions for 56 yards.

Henderson is Los Angeles’ leading rusher with seven carries for 33 yards. Cam Akers has two carries for 0 yards.

On the other side, Stefon Diggs has caught all six of his carries for 62 yards. Allen started 10-of-10 for 99 yards with a touchdown, but finished the hall 17-of-20 for 153 yards with the TD and two picks.

Though Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver had to exit the game for a bit due to an ankle injury, his return was announced as probable.

Los Angeles will have the ball to start the second half.

