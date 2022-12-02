The Bills punted three times Thursday night against the Patriots. That was something.

In two games against New England last season, Buffalo didn’t punt.

The Bills, though, still scored on four of eight possessions, not counting kneel downs at the end of the first half and the end of the game, and dominated the Patriots, winning 24-10.

Buffalo improved to 9-3, while New England fell to 6-6.

The Bills became the first team in NFL history to win three Thursday Night Football games.

Buffalo outgained the Patriots 355 to 242 and had 72 plays, 21 more than New England had. The Bills had 37 runs and 33 passes, winning the time of possession 38:08 to 21:52.

Josh Allen went 22-of-33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He had 8-yard scoring tosses to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards, while James Cook ran for 64 yards on 14 totes and Devin Singletary had 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Mac Jones was 22-of-36 for 195 yards and a touchdown, with cornerback/returner Marcus Jones catching two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Thursday Night Football: Bills move to 9-3 with 24-10 win over Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk