Thursday Night Football: Bills end turnover streak with field goal to take 10-0 lead

Suddenly, a turnover fest has broken out at SoFi Stadium.

After a streak of three consecutive giveaways, the Bills broke through with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 8:48 left in the first half.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw a tough-luck first interception of the year when receiver Isaiah McKenzie couldn’t hang onto a quick pass deep in Rams territory. Linebacker Terrell Lewis came up with the first interception of his career.

After Los Angeles went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, Buffalo rookie running back James Cook fumbled on his first NFL carry.

The L.A. offense, however, couldn’t take advantage of a second extra possession when quarterback Matthew Stafford threw behind tight end Tyler Higbee and was easily intercepted by cornerback Dane Jackson.

It was his first pick since 2020.

Buffalo then got back on the board with a 41-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Bass.

Additionally, Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

