Thursday Night Football: Bills-Dolphins kick off the Prime schedule

Amazon Prime announced its 16-game regular-season schedule.

The Bills and Dolphins kick off the slate on Sept. 12.

The 49ers, Jets, Seahawks and Bengals each get two Thursday night games on Prime. (The Chiefs open the season on Thursday night on NBC.)

The other games on Prime are:

Sept. 19 — Patriots at Jets

Sept. 26 — Cowboys at Giants

Oct. 3 — Bucs at Falcons

Oct. 10 — 49ers at Seahawks

Oct. 17 — Broncos at Saints

Oct. 24 — Vikings at Rams

Oct. 31 — Texans at Jets

Nov. 7 — Bengals at Ravens

Nov. 14 — Commanders at Eagles

Nov. 21 — Steelers at Browns

Nov. 29 (Black Friday) — Raiders at Chiefs

Dec. 5 — Packers at Lions

Dec. 12 — Rams at 49ers

Dec. 19 — Browns at Bengals

Dec. 26 — Seahawks at Bears

Prime also has an exclusive wild-card playoff game.