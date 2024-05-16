Thursday Night Football: Bills-Dolphins kick off the Prime schedule
Amazon Prime announced its 16-game regular-season schedule.
The Bills and Dolphins kick off the slate on Sept. 12.
The 49ers, Jets, Seahawks and Bengals each get two Thursday night games on Prime. (The Chiefs open the season on Thursday night on NBC.)
The other games on Prime are:
Sept. 19 — Patriots at Jets
Sept. 26 — Cowboys at Giants
Oct. 3 — Bucs at Falcons
Oct. 10 — 49ers at Seahawks
Oct. 17 — Broncos at Saints
Oct. 24 — Vikings at Rams
Oct. 31 — Texans at Jets
Nov. 7 — Bengals at Ravens
Nov. 14 — Commanders at Eagles
Nov. 21 — Steelers at Browns
Nov. 29 (Black Friday) — Raiders at Chiefs
Dec. 5 — Packers at Lions
Dec. 12 — Rams at 49ers
Dec. 19 — Browns at Bengals
Dec. 26 — Seahawks at Bears
Prime also has an exclusive wild-card playoff game.