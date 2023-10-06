Thursday Night Football: Bears dominate Commanders in first half, taking 27-3 halftime lead

The Bears dominated the Commanders in the first half, taking a 27-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Chicago had more plays (40-21), more yards (307-84), more first downs (14-5) and won the time of possession (19:10-10:50).

Justin Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. Moore caught touchdown passes of 20 and 11 yards, and Cole Kmet had a 4-yard score with 24 seconds left in the half following a Greg Stroman Jr. pick of Sam Howell.

Stroman's interception was the first by the Bears defense against a starting quarterback this season.

Moore has five catches for 137 yards and Kmet five for 42.

The Bears scored on all five possessions, with two red zone field goals the only disappointment. Cairo Santos kicked chip-shot field goals after Chicago stalled at the Washington 4 and Washington 18.

Howell is only 9-of-13 for 71 yards and the interception, with Logan Thomas catching four passes for 42 yards.

The Bears had center Lucas Patrick and running back Roschon Johnson both ruled out with concussions. Chicago moved Cody Whitehair back to center and had Teven Jenkins at left guard.

The Commanders ruled out safety Jeremy Reaves (knee) and cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring). Both are core special teams players.