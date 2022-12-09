Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield enters on second drive, leads Rams to field goal

Baker Mayfield has entered the game — and led the Rams to a scoring drive.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-0. And then Mayfield came in for Los Angeles’ second possession.

Mayfield’s first throw was a well-timed ball to Van Jefferson for a 21-yard gain down the right side.

On the next play, he scrambled for a 6-yard gain off a play-action bootleg.

The drive stalled after a short run by Cam Akers and a deep incompletion to Tutu Atwell on third-and-2. But Matt Gay hit a 55-yard field goal to get the Rams on the board, down 10-3.

All things considered, it was a fairly impressive first drive in a Rams uniform for Mayfield, who was just claimed off waivers on Tuesday.

