Claimed by the Rams off waivers earlier this week, quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for Thursday night’s contest between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

But John Wolford is active for the mid-week matchup. That makes it unclear whether or not Mayfield will start for his new team less than 48 hours after arriving in his new city.

Wolford, the Rams’ regular backup quarterback, was not on the field for pregame warmups before inactives were announced. Mayfield was the first quarterback in line to do drills with receivers, ahead of fellow QB Bryce Perkins.

A Thursday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that Mayfield would start if Wolford were unable to play. That could still happen, but all three of Wolford, Mayfield, and Perkins are active.

Mayfield was waived by the Panthers on Monday after the club elected to go with Sam Darnold as its starter and P.J. Walker as its backup. The Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday and he arrived in L.A. that night. He practiced with the Rams on Wednesday.

On the other side, running back Josh Jacobs is active after he was questionable with calf and quad injuries. Jacobs enters Week 14 with a league-leading 1,303 yards rushing. He’s put up 109, 229, and 144 yards rushing in the last three games — all of which the Raiders have won.

For the Rams, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback David Long, running back Ronnie Rivers, defensive back Shaun Jolly, linebacker Travin Howard, linebacker Terrell Lewis, and offensive lineman Bobby Evans are inactive.

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, linebacker Jayon Brown, center Hroniss Grasu, tight end Jesper Horsted, defensive end Tashawn Bower, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings are inactive.

Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield, Josh Jacobs active for Raiders-Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk