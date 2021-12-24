In this article:

The 49ers already had ruled out defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) for Thursday Night Football.

That left only one player to add to their inactive list Thursday.

Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz is a healthy scratch.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who was questionable to play with an elbow injury, is dressed.

The 49ers promoted running back Brian Hill and safety Jarrod Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday. They also activated linebacker Curtis Robinson from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

The Titans’ inactives are cornerback Chris Jones, linebacker Joe Jones, outside linebacker Derick Roberson, linebacker David Long Jr. (hamstring), offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (back) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee).

The Titans will start their third-string left tackle Dillon Radunz, a second-round choice in 2021 who has played 53 offensive snaps.

Thursday Night Football: Azeez Al-Shaair is active for 49ers-Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk