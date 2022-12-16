Thursday Night Football: 49ers win NFC West with 21-13 romp over Seahawks

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seahawks. It’s their first division title since 2019.

The 49ers have won six in a row and are 10-4. The Seahawks have lost four of five to fall to 7-7, putting their playoff hopes in peril.

San Francisco was too much for Seattle, though the Seahawks made it interesting with Noah Fant‘s 10-yard touchdown catch with 3:35 left. The 49ers ran out the final 3:35 with a 1-yard Brock Purdy run on third down and a Jordan Mason 55-yard run to the Seattle 2-yard line.

The rookie quarterback, 2-0 as a starter since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, handled himself admirably in one of the toughest venues in the NFL. He went 17-of-26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, both to George Kittle, who had four catches for 93 yards.

Purdy has six touchdowns and an interception the past three games.

Christian McCaffrey had 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 30 yards.

The 49ers never trailed in outgaining the Seahawks 381 yards to 277.

Geno Smith was sacked three times, including once by Nick Bosa. Bosa has 15.5 sacks, matching his total from last season. He had a questionable roughing the passer penalty that negated Deommodore Lenoir‘s 37-yard interception return for a touchdown and kept the game closer than it should have been.

Smith finished 31-of-44 for 238 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Lockett caught seven passes for 68 yards and DK Metcalf had seven receptions for 55 yards.

Metcalf also had a 15-yard taunting penalty while jawing with Dre Greenlaw and a 10-yard offensive pass interference penalty that negated his 27-yard catch.

