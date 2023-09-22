Thursday Night Football: 49ers dominate Giants in first half, lead 17-6

The good news for the Giants: They didn't get blanked in the first half. The bad news: They trail the 49ers 17-6 at halftime.

They trailed the Cowboys 26-0 at halftime in Week 1 and fell behind the Cardinals 20-0 at halftime last week.

The 49ers dominated the first half, with the Giants fortunate still to be in the game.

Giants kicker Graham Gano made field goals of 44 and 57 yards, the latter coming with 13 seconds remaining in the half.

The 49ers have more first downs (14-5), more yards (242-88) and more plays (41-24), controlling the clock for 20:00 of the first 30 minutes. San Francisco has more rushing yards (89) than the Giants have total yards. New York, playing without star running back Saquon Barkley, has only 12 rushing yards.

The stars have come out for the 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey has 10 carries for 61 yards and a 4-yard touchdown. He also has caught three passes for 26 yards.

Deebo Samuel has three catches for 43 yards and a 2-yard run, while Jauan Jennings has two receptions for 31 yards. Rookie receiver Ronnie Bell, getting more playing time with Brandon Aiyuk out, scored a 9-yard touchdown on his first career catch and has two catches for 24 yards.

Elijah Mitchell, who played no snaps in Week 2, has five carries for 27 yards.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa had his first sack since the 2022 regular-season finale, a four-game sackless streak.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams had three penalties in the first half — ineligible player downfield, holding and unsportsmanlike conduct. He is lucky still to be in the game after punching A'Shawn Robinson in the helmet. Officials gave offsetting penalties instead.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is 12-of-17 for 92 yards, with completions to seven different receivers.